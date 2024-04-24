Mostly Cloudy
Forsberg and Beauvillier each get a goal and an assist and Predators knock off Canucks 4-1

By AP News
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored a goal and had an assist, and the Nashville Predators beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday night to level the best-of-seven playoff series at 1-1.

Anthony Beauvillier — a former Canuck — also had a goal and an assist for the Predators, Colton Sissons and Kiefer Sherwood had goals and Juuse Saros made 17 saves.

Nikita Zadorov scored for a Vancouver team that struggled to get shots on net and experienced a series of unlucky bounces.

The Canucks were playing without All-Star goalie Thatcher Demko, who was ruled out with an undisclosed injury earlier on Tuesday.

Casey DeSmith took over in net and stopped 12 of 15 shots he faced.

The Predators took a 3-0 lead on Sissons’ goal at 8:04 of the second period. Sherwood scored into an empty net with less than two minutes to play.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

