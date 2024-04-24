Avalanche score 4 in 2nd period, beat Jets 5-2 and even first-round playoff series at 1-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and assist and the Colorado Avalanche scored four goals in the second period in a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night to tie the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Miles Wood, Zach Parise, Josh Manson and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for the Avalanche. Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves for Colorado, a bounce-back effort after allowing seven goals on 23 shots in the series opener.

David Gustaffson and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 31 shots.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Friday night in Denver.

The Jets led 1-0 after the first period before Colorado took control with a 4-1 scoring edge in the second period that included three goals in the final 5:37 of the frame.

Winnipeg fans were razzing Georgiev from the start, giving the netminder a loud cheer when he made his first save of the game.

Gustafsson beat Georgiev 3:15 into the first period when he scored on a loose puck off a rebound. It was the fourth-line forward’s first career playoff goal in his fifth career postseason game.

The Avalanche trailed 9-2 in shots on goal about 13 minutes into the game. But Colorado rallied and led 15-12 in shots by the end of the period.

Wood tied it at 1:59 into the second period. Ross Colton won a faceoff and picked up an assist on Wood’s goal.

The Avalanche went on a four-minute power play after Jets winger Kyle Connor received a double-minor for high-sticking Cale Makar. Colorado had one shot on net during the advantage.

Winnipeg responded 32 seconds after the penalty expired when Scheifele raced to the net and redirected a pass from Gabriel Vilardi at 8:37.

After Connor had a shot hit the post and bounce out, Colorado scored three in a row.

Lehkonen tipped in a Makar shot at 14:16 and Parise made it 3-2 three minutes later during a scramble for the puck in front of the Winnipeg net.

Manson came out of the penalty box for roughing and received a breakaway pass from Nathan MacKinnon, beating Hellebuyck with seven seconds remaining.

Jets defenseman Logan Stanley crushed Avs’ defenseman Sean Walker in the corner going for the puck nine minutes into the third. Walker headed to the locker room, while Stanley and Colorado forward Brandon Duhaime went to the penalty box for roughing.

Duhaime was again sent to the penalty box a few minutes later for interference, but Winnipeg couldn’t capitalize.

Nichushkin scored into an empty net with 57 seconds left.

