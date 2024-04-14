Dubois, Roy end long goal droughts to propel Kings to 3-1 victory over Ducks

Dubois, Roy end long goal droughts to propel Kings to 3-1 victory over Ducks View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois and Matt Roy ended long goal droughts and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Saturday night to remain in third place in the Pacific Division.

Kevin Fiala also scored for the Kings, who have won five of their last six, and David Rittich stopped 28 shots. The victory gave them a three-point lead over Vegas with two games remaining in the regular season.

Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim, which has dropped four of its last five. Lukas Dostal made 25 saves.

Dubois found the net for the first time in 14 games while Roy ended a 10-game drought.

Dubois opened the scoring 2:45 into the second period while the Kings were on the power play with his first goal since March 15. The center was able to get the rebound near the net and went top shelf.

Roy extended the lead to 2-0 eight minutes later with a wrist shot from near the blue line while Dostal was being screened.

Zegras got the Ducks within a goal with 8:42 remaining in the third period on a snipe from the left faceoff circle.

Fiala gave the Kings an insurance score with 2:18 left on a wraparound. It was Fiala’s fifth goal and ninth point in eight games.

Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar did not play due to injury.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Conclude the season at Vegas on Thursday night.

Kings: Host Minnesota on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer