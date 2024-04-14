Tkachuk gets 2 goals, Batherson scores in the shootout, and Senators beat Canadiens 5-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk had two goals and an assist, Drake Batherson scored the only goal in the shootout and the Ottawa Senators beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Saturday night.

Shane Pinto and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa, which swept the season series against the Canadiens 3-0 and extended its winning streak against Montreal to nine games.

Joonas Korpisalo made 21 saves for Ottawa.

Cole Caufield had two goals for Montreal, while Mike Matheson and Alex Newhook also scored. Cayden Primeau stopped 40 shots.

With the game tied 3-3 Newhook put a shot on net that deflected in off Ottawa’s Jakob Chychrun to put Montreal up 4-3 with 4:11 left in regulation. But with Korpisalo on the bench Chabot tied the game at 4-all with 1:05 remaining.

Tkachuk tied the game, 3-3, with his second power-play goal of the game 47 seconds into the third period.

Montreal took a 2-1 lead 1:37 into the second period when Caufield slid the puck under a sprawled out Korpisalo.

Ottawa cut the lead back to one with a power-play goal at 8:36. Claude Giroux dropped a pass back to Pinto who snapped a shot from the slot. Caufield replied with a power-play goal to put the Canadiens up 3-2.

Montreal opened the scoring with a short-handed goal when Matheson broke in alone and beat Korpisalo stick side.

Tkachuk tied the game with a power-play goal at 13:08 when he grabbed his own rebound out front and backhanded a shot past Primeau.

Ottawa center Tim Stützle missed his fifth straight game with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Detroit on Monday night to finish a three-game trip and complete their road schedule.

Senators: At New York Rangers on Monday night to open a season-ending two-game trip.

