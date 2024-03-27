Zach Hyman scores 51st early in overtime, lifting the Oilers past the Jets 4-3 View Photo

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Zach Hyman scored his 51st goal of the season 1:22 into overtime, giving the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg on Tuesday night and sending the Jets to their fourth straight loss.

Hyman, whose winner was the 200th goal of his career, has five goals in a four-game scoring streak.

“He’s a big-time player for us and he shows up time in and time (out) again in big moments and we’re lucky to have him,” said Connor Brown, who added a goal.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers, who halted a two-game skid. Nugent-Hopkins added an assist and Connor McDavid finished with two assists, extending his point streak to five games with one goal and 12 assists. Stuart Skinner stopped 22 shots for Edmonton, which went 1-2 on a three-game trip.

Trailing 3-1 six minutes into the third period, Winnipeg rallied behind goals Brenden Dillon and Sean Monahan in a one-minute span and tied it at 10:39. Mason Appleton also scored and Neal Pionk had a pair of assists for the Jets, who are 0-3-1 in their last four games.

Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for Winnipeg, which opened a five-game homestand with its sixth sellout of the season.

After a scoreless first period, the Oilers held a 2-1 advantage after the second.

“The first period shows you how good we can be and then the second period just shows you how bad we are when we get away from the way we’re supposed to play,” Jets head coach Rick Bowness said.

“Yeah, we got it back in the third, so it was kind of like that. That’s how I assess it then. The first was great. The second was terrible. And the third was even.”

Appleton used a rebound to beat Skinner at 4:43 of the second for his 14th goal of the season.

Hellebuyck denied forward Evander Kane on a breakaway shot and the rebound effort midway through the period.

Edmonton suddenly made it 2-1 at 13:29 after Draisaitl and Brown scored in under two minutes.

Draisaitl has five goals in five straight games, plus a pair of assists. McDavid assisted.

Brown was then whistled for a high-sticking double minor, but Winnipeg didn’t get a shot on goal during the four-minute advantage.

Winnipeg failed to score on five power-play chances, while Edmonton went 1 fofr 4.

“We had a hard time getting into the zone and establish something, some good looks, some shots,” Jets forward Nino Niederreiter said. “You look at Edmonton, (with) how they move the puck around. How they attack tonight.”

The Jets took a penalty for too many men on the ice with a minute remaining. The period ended with Edmonton with a 19-4 edge in shots on goal.

Edmonton went up 3-1 on the power play after Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers received a double minor for high sticking.

McDavid sent a pass to Nugent-Hopkins at the side of the net at 6:10, marking his 93rd assist of the season.

Dillon’s point shot flew over Skinner’s glove at 9:39, then Monahan’s tipped marker tied it up a minute later.

Nugent-Hopkins was called for high-sticking with 2:06 remaining in regulation, but the Jets managed just one shot on goal.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness was back behind the bench after missing four games to have a minor medical procedure in Winnipeg. Bowness also missed 13 games early in the season when his wife, Judy, had a seizure. Associate coach Scott Arniel filled in both times.

