Jai’Den Thomas scores 3 TDs and UNLV holds off Idaho State 38-31 in Dan Mullen’s debut as coach

Jai’Den Thomas scores 3 TDs and UNLV holds off Idaho State 38-31 in Dan Mullen’s debut as coach View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jai’Den Thomas scored three touchdowns, the UNLV defense had four interceptions and the Rebels held off Idaho State 38-31 on Saturday in the debut of Dan Mullen as their coach.

After winning 11 games in 2024, UNLV is starting over with only two returning starters and a new coach. Mullen, 103-61 in 13 seasons at Mississippi State and Florida, picked up the 12th season-opening win of his career.

Thomas gained 147 yards on 10 carries and Virginia transfer Anthony Colandrea threw for 195 yards to go with 93 yards rushing.

The Rebels trailed 31-24 in the fourth quarter and struggled to put the game away even after their defense intercepted Idaho State’s Jordan Cooke on back-to-back drives in the fourth.

After Colandrea’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Daejon Reynolds tied it at 31, UNLV cashed in one interception with Michigan transfer quarterback Alex Orji’s 11-yard scramble for a score on a fourth-and-one play. Now leading 38-31, the Rebels intercepted Cooke again, but Ramon Villela missed a 41-yard field goal attempt.

Idaho State drove to the UNLV 32 but Cooke was called for intentional grounding while he was being sacked for a loss of 11 yards. On fourth-and-22, Quandarius Keyes broke up a pass to seal the win for the Rebels.

Cooke finished 30-for-50 passing for 380 yards with one touchdown but he threw three of Idaho State’s four interceptions.

Thomas, one of the two returning starters for the Rebels (the other is linebacker Marsel McDuffie) erased ta 10-0 deficit with second-quarter touchdown runs of 39 and 70 yards but Idaho State led 17-14 at halftime after Dason Brooks scored on a 27-yard run with two minutes left in the half.

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football