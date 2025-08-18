Joey Aguilar set to start at QB for No. 24 Tennessee in season opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joey Aguilar got the nod to start at quarterback for No. 24 Tennessee in the Volunteers’ season opener against Syracuse, the program revealed Sunday night after months of transfer-portal drama at the position.

Aguilar had two productive seasons at Appalachian State and then transferred to UCLA last December, only to join the Vols after Nico Iamaleava stunningly left Tennessee for UCLA in April. Iamaleava led the Vols to a 10-3 record in 2024 and had been expected to return.

Coach Josh Heupel chose Aguilar over Jake Merklinger, who played in two games last season, and freshman George MacIntyre.

Tennessee and Syracuse will meet Aug. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Vols made the College Football Playoff last season, only to be routed in the opening round by eventual champion Ohio State.

Aguilar made 24 starts in two seasons at Appalachian State, throwing for 6,760 yards and 56 touchdowns.

