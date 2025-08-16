A’ja Wilson scores 30 points to lead Aces over Mercury 86-83 for sixth straight victory

PHOENIX (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 30 points and 16 rebounds, Chelsea Gray scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 86-83 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.

Gray made a jumper from the free throw line with 1:14 remaining for an 84-79 lead. Phoenix scored the next four points to get within one on Alyssa Thomas’ layup with 30 seconds left.

Wilson was short on a long jumper with the shot clock winding down and Phoenix called a timeout with 3.6 seconds left. Gray stole Phoenix’s poor inbounds pass and she made two free throws with 0.8 seconds left.

Gray also blocked Satou Sabally’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer to seal it.

Jackie Young had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Las Vegas (20-14). Gray also had a season-high nine assists.

Sabally led Phoenix (19-13) with 26 points. Thomas had 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and Kahleah Copper also scored 15 points. DeWanna Bonner added 12 off the bench.

Wilson had 20 points and nine rebounds in the first half, but the Aces still trailed 42-41 at the break. Wilson secured her 16th double-double of the season in the opening minute of the third quarter.

Las Vegas started the third on a 10-1 run, with four points apiece by Wilson and NaLyssa Smith, to take a 51-43 lead. But Phoenix ended the period on an 11-2 run to cut its deficit to 60-59.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/WNBA