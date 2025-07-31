Seattle hosts Los Angeles following Ogwumike’s 26-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (11-15, 3-11 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (16-11, 9-6 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts the Los Angeles Sparks after Nneka Ogwumike scored 26 points in the Seattle Storm’s 101-85 win over the Connecticut Sun.

The Storm’s record in Western Conference games is 9-6. Seattle ranks second in the Western Conference with 21.1 assists per game led by Skylar Diggins averaging 5.8.

The Sparks are 3-11 against conference opponents. Los Angeles allows 87.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Seattle is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Los Angeles allows to opponents. Los Angeles has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Seattle have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on June 18 the Storm won 98-67 led by 26 points from Ogwumike, while Rickea Jackson scored 17 points for the Sparks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is shooting 51.9% and averaging 17.4 points for the Storm. Diggins is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kelsey Plum is averaging 20.2 points and six assists for the Sparks. Dearica Hamby is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Sparks: 6-4, averaging 89.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.7 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Sparks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press