Young scores 24 points, Loyd and Bell switch roles and Aces roll past Wings 106-80

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jackie Young scored 24 points, Jewell Loyd had a strong game off the bench and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings, who rested rookie star Paige Bueckers, 106-80 on Sunday.

Loyd came off the bench for the first time in her first season with the Aces to score 20 points, and Kierstan Bell replaced her and scored a career-high 19. The duo combined for seven 3-pointers as Las Vegas hit a season high 15, with five from Young.

A’ja Wilson scored 14 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists for Las Vegas (13-13), which snapped a two-game losing skid. NaLyssa Smith scored 11 points.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 18 for the Wings (7-19) with Haley Jones adding 15, DiJonai Carrington 14 and Teaira McCowan 12 with 13 rebounds.

Young had 14 points on four 3-pointers for the Aces in the first quarter, which ended with the score tied at 27, and the Wings shot 59%.

Bell hit a 3-pointer to put the Aces up 39-36 midway through the second quarter and followed with another as Las Vegas surged to a 56-44 halftime lead. It was the 10th 50-point half Dallas allowed and the second straight.

Dallas only had 12 turnovers but the Aces turned those into 26 points while the Wings got 10 points off 10 turnovers.

Becky Hammon earned her 100th regular-season win, became the third-fastest coach to reach the milestone in 142 games.

