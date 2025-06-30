Collier has 23 points, McBride 20 as Lynx dominate Sun 102-63

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 23 points, Kayla McBride added 20 and the Minnesota Lynx rolled to a 102-63 win over Connecticut on Sunday, the Sun’s ninth straight loss.

Ahead by 10 after one quarter, the Lynx scored the first 21 points of the second to lead 50-26 at halftime. Collier had 15 points in the third quarter, when Minnesota outscored the Sun 27-15.

Courtney Williams had 12 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals for the Lynx (14-2), who are 8-0 at home. Minnesota had 11 of 12 players score on the way to a season-high total. Only Karlie Samuelson, who sustained an ankle injury after playing three minutes in the first half, did not score.

McBride had five 3-pointers, one more than the Sun, to give her 653 for her career. That moved her past Kristi Tolliver for seventh in league history.

Reserve Aneesah Morrow had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for the Sun (2-15), who shot 35%. Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 10 points.

Most starters for both teams sat out the fourth quarter. Reserve Natisha Hiedeman had 10 points and seven assists for the Lynx, who had 27 assists on 36 baskets.

Minnesota is home against Indiana on Tuesday to defend its Commissioner’s Cup title. The game does not count in the regular-season standings.

