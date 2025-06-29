A’s catcher Shea Langeliers could be activated Monday View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Catcher Shea Langeliers could be activated by the Athletics on Monday after missing 3 1/2 weeks with a strained left oblique.

“I think we’re going to get a bat back tomorrow,” manager Mark Kotsay said Sunday. “Shea Langeliers will rejoin us in Tampa.”

Langeliers was hurt while fouling off a pitch against Minnesota’s Kody Funderburk during a June 5 game.

Langeliers started a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday and was 8 for 13 with one homer and four RBIs in three games entering Sunday.

He is batting .237 with 10 homers and 27 RBIs for the A’s, but hit .172 over his 18 previous games before getting hurt. Langeliers batted .241 after the All-Star break last year.

“He’s a big part of that group that had that success in the second half,” Kotsay said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB