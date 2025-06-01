Oregon State blasts four home runs in support of freshman Dax Whitney and the Beavers defeat TCU 7-2

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Wilson Weber started Oregon State’s four-homer attack with a three-run home run in the first inning, Dax Whitney struck out 12 batters and Oregon State went on to defeat TCU 7-2 on Saturday to stay alive in the Corvallis Regional.

After Weber’s home run, the Beavers got a solo shot from Trent Caraway leading off the second inning. In the third inning, AJ Singer led off with a home run and Tyce Peterson added a two-out, two-run blast.

Whitney (6-3) pitched six innings, allowing four hits and two runs. The freshman’s 12 strikeouts were a season high and the fourth time he reached double digits.

Nelson Keljo pitched the final three innings for his second save this season for the Beavers.

Both of TCU’s runs scored on a home run by Isaac Cadena in the fifth inning.

There were 13 hits and five home runs in the game. Oregon State had seven hits — a double and two singles in addition to the four home runs. TCU had two doubles and three singles in addition to Cadena’s home run.

On Sunday, top regional seed Oregon State (42-13-1), a three-time national champion, will play the loser of Saturday’s semifinal between third-seeded USC and No. 4 Saint Mary’s.

TCU (39-20) was making its 20th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. ___

