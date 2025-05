Women’s College World Series team-by-team breakdown View Photo

FLORIDA (48-15)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Coach: Tim Walton (1148-315 in 23 years overall; 1,025-250 in 20 years at Florida).

Last WCWS appearance: 2024.

National titles: 2 (2012).

Road to Oklahoma City: Won Gainesville Regional: beat Mercer 8-0 (5 inn.), beat Florida Atlantic 14-6 (5 inn.), beat Mercer 8-0 (5 inn.). Won Gainesville Super Regional: beat Georgia 6-1, lost to Georgia 2-1, beat Georgia 5-2.

2024 record vs. WCWS teams: 5-5.

Top hitters: Kendra Falby (.433, 34 RBIs, 71 runs, 36 stolen bases), Taylor Shumaker (.389, 22 HR, 86 RBIs, 17 doubles, 72 runs, 18 stolen bases, 40 walks), Reagan Walsh (.348, 14 HR, 60 RBIs), Mia Williams (19 HR, 44 RBIs), Jocelyn Erickson (.310, 15 HR, 59 RBIs).

Pitchers: Keagan Rothrock (16-6, 3.21 ERA, 101 Ks in 126 2/3 innings), Ava Brown (11-3, 2.59 ERA), Katelynn Oxley (8-5, 2.59 ERA).

MISSISSIPPI (42-19)

Coach: Jamie Trachsel (523-289-1 in 15 years overall; 181-115 in five years at Ole Miss).

Last WCWS appearance: none.

National titles: none.

Road to Oklahoma City: Won Tucson Regional: beat Grand Canyon 7-4, beat Arizona 10-8, lost to Arizona 10-1 (5 inn.), beat Arizona 7-3. Won Fayetteville Super Regional: beat Arkansas 9-7, lost to Arkansas 4-0, beat Arkansas 7-4.

2024 record vs. WCWS teams: 3-5.

Top hitters: Jaden Pone (.363, 43 runs, 17 stolen bases), Persy Llamas (.355, 10 HR, 53 RBIs), Lexie Brady (.340, 17 HR, 50 RBIs), Mackenzie Pickens (.333, 8 HR, 37 RBIs, 12 stolen bases), Aliyah Binford (.328, 12 HR, 55 RBIs).

Pitchers: Miali Guachino (16-11, 3.44 ERA, 172 Ks in 146 2/3 innings), Brianna Lopez (13-5, 2.94 ERA), Aliyah Binford (11-3, 3.58 ERA).

OKLAHOMA (50-7)

Coach: Patty Gasso (1,721-417-3 in 35 years overall; 1,560-358-2 in 31 years at Oklahoma).

Last WCWS appearance: 2024.

National titles: 8 (2000, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024).

Road to Oklahoma City: won Norman Regional: beat Boston University 8-0 (5 inn.), beat California 11-2 (5 inn,), beat California 12-1 (5 inn.). Won Norman Super Regional: beat Alabama 3-0, beat Alabama 13-2 (5 inn.).

2024 record vs. WCWS teams: 5-4.

Top hitters: Ella Parker (.416, 13 HR, 49 RBIs), Kasidi Pickering (.413, 18 HR, 56 RBIs), Gabbie Garcia (.360, 20 HR, 58 RBIs), Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (.348, 15 HR, 48 RBIs).

Pitchers: Sam Landry (23-4, 1.92 ERA, 170 Ks in 167 2/3 innings), Kierston Deal (10-2, 3.45 ERA).

OREGON (53-8)

Coach: Melyssa Lombardi (238-114 in seven years at Oregon).

Last WCWS appearance: 2018.

National titles: none.

Road to Oklahoma City: won Eugene Regional: beat Weber State 8-0 (5 inn.), lost to Stanford 14-1 (6 inn.), beat Weber State 9-1, beat Stanford 15-5 (6 inn.), beat Stanford 10-7. Won Eugene Regional: beat Liberty 3-2 (8 inn.), beat Liberty 13-1.

2025 record vs. WCWS teams: 3-1.

Top hitters: Kedre Luschar (.444, 61 RBIs, 17 doubles, 29 stolen bases, 59 runs), Kai Luschar (.421, 59 stolen bases, 63 runs), Rylee McCoy (19 HR, 58 RBIs), Paige Sinicki (374, 50 RBIs, 59 runs, 30 stolen bases).

Pitchers: Lyndsey Grein (29-2, 2.08 ERA, 222 Ks in 172 innings, Elise Sokolsky (17-4, 2.00 ERA).

TENNESSEE (45-15)

Coach: Karen Weekly (1,353-452-2 in 29 years overall, 1,130-355-2 in 24 years at Tennessee).

Last WCWS appearance: 2023.

National titles: none.

Road to Oklahoma City: won Knoxville Regional: beat Miami (Ohio) 17-0 (5 inn.), beat Ohio State 4-2, beat Ohio State 5-0. Won Knoxville Super Regional: lost to Nebraska 5-2, beat Nebraska 3-2, beat Nebraska 1-0.

2025 record vs. WCWS teams: 6-5.

Top hitters: Taylor Pannell (.384, 15 HR, 62 RBIs, 51 runs), Kinsey Fiedler (.341, 48 runs, 36 RBIs), Saviya Morgan (.338, 25 stolen bases, 48 runs), McKenna Gibson (.323, 11 HR, 42 RBIs), Sophia Nugent (.302, 17 HR, 59 RBIs).

Pitchers: Karlyn Pickens (24-9, 1.00 ERA, 280 Ks in 204 innings), Sage Mardjetko (12-2, 2.33 ERA, 117 Ks in 93 innings).

TEXAS (51-11)

Coach: Mike White (736-198-3 in 15 years overall; 301-87-2 in six years at Texas).

Last WCWS appearance: 2024.

National titles: none.

Road to Oklahoma City: won Austin Regional: beat Eastern Illinois 10-2 (5 inn), beat Michigan 16-4 (5 inn), beat Central Florida 9-0. Won Austin Super Regional: lost to Clemson 7-4, beat Clemson 7-5 (10 inn.), beat Clemson 6-5.

2025 record vs. WCWS teams: 6-6.

Top hitters: Mia Scott (.438, 8 HR, 55 RBIs, 64 runs, 18 doubles), Ashton Maloney (.436, 61 runs, 11 stolen bases), Reese Atwood (.416, 21 HR, 85 RBIs), Kayden Henry (.410, 67 runs, 30 stolen bases), Joley Mitchell (.385, 14 HR, 60 RBIs), Katie Stewart (.370, 15 HR, 76 RBIs).

Pitchers: Teagan Kavan (24-5, 2.56 ERA, 212 Ks in 175 1/3 innings), Citlaly Gutierrez (10-1, 2.57 ERA), Mac Morgan (10-4, 3.42 ERA).

TEXAS TECH (50-12)

Coach: Gerry Glasco (350-100 in eight years overall; 50-12 in one year at Texas Tech).

Last WCWS appearance: never

National titles: none.

Road to Oklahoma City: won Lubbock Regional: beat Brown 6-0, beat Mississippi State 10-1 (6 inn.), beat Mississippi State 9-6. Won Tallahassee Super Regional. Beat Florida State 3-0, beat Florida State 2-1.

2025 record vs. WCWS teams: 0-2.

Top hitters: Mihyia Davis (.386, 63 runs, 26 stolen bases), Logan Halleman (.367, 15 stolen bases), Lauren Allred (.365, 9 HR, 53 RBIs, 52 runs, 10 stolen bases), NiJaree Canady (.312, 11 HR, 34 RBIs).

Pitchers: NiJaree Canady (30-5, 0.89 ERA, 279 Ks in 205 innings), Chloe Riassetto (8-3, 2.17 ERA).

UCLA (54-11)

Coach: Kelly Inouye-Perez (872-220-1 in 19 years).

Last WCWS appearance: 2024.

National titles: 12 NCAA (1982, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2010, 2019). 1 AIAW (1978).

Road to Oklahoma City: won Los Angeles Regional: beat UC Santa Barbara 9-1 (6 inn.), beat San Diego State 10-0, beat UC Santa Barbara 12-1. Won Columbia Super Regional: lost to South Carolina 9-2, beat South Carolina 5-4, beat South Carolina 5-0.

2025 record vs. WCWS teams: 2-2.

Top hitters: Savannah Pola (.440, 9 HR, 48 RBIs, 20 doubles, 73 runs), Jordan Woolery (.415, 23 HR, 86 RBIs), Megan Grant (.384, 25 HR, 79 RBIs).

Pitchers: Kaitlyn Terry (19-5, 2.62 ERA), Taylor Tinsley (15-4, 2.42 ERA), Addisen Fisher (16-2, 2.59 ERA).

