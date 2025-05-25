A’s manager Mark Kotsay and third baseman Miguel Andujar ejected after arguing called strike

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics manager Mark Kotsay and third baseman Miguel Andujar were ejected from Sunday’s game against Philadelphia in the seventh inning for arguing with plate umpire Roberto Ortiz.

The A’s, on an 11-game losing streak, took a 3-0 lead in the first inning but were tied 3-3 at the time of the ejections.

Kotsay said something from the dugout after the first pitch from Jesús Luzardo to Andujar, a sweeper near the bottom of the strike zone, was called a strike despite appearing to be outside.

Kotsay came out of the dugout to continue the argument and motioned with an arm at Ortiz following his 15th career ejection, the first for the A’s this season. Kotsay when had to make the long walk down the warning track along the third-base side to the clubhouse behind the left-field wall at Sutter Health Park, the team’s temporary home for at 2025-28.

Andujar took another strike, then struck out swinging on the third pitch. He motioned at Ortiz with an arm and also was tossed

Bench coach Darren Bush took over as acting manager.

