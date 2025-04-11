USA Swimming hires Greg Meehan from Stanford as national team managing director

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Swimming has hired Stanford women’s coach Greg Meehan as its national team managing director.

He has served in various international coaching jobs for the national governing body since 2007, including coach of the U.S. women’s Olympic team in 2020 and assistant coach at the 2016 and 2024 Games.

At Stanford, Meehan was a three-time NCAA coach of the year and led the women’s team to seven Pac-12 titles and three straight national championships from 2017-19.

He helped develop such Olympic champions as Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel and Torri Huske.

Meehan will oversee high performance, athlete and coach services and development, funding, and operations. He will lead the national team at the Olympics, world championships and Pan Pac Pacific meet.

“I am beyond grateful and extremely motivated to take on this role,” Meehan said in a statement. “As we look ahead to hosting the LA 2028 Olympic Games, our success will be a byproduct of the investments we make today through hard work, commitment, collaboration, and enthusiasm.”

Meehan replaces Lindsay Mintenko, who resigned in September after seven years in the job. A week later, USA Swimming parted ways with CEO Tim Hinchey. The group’s pick for a new CEO, Chrissi Rawak, left nine days after her hiring when it learned she was the subject of a complaint at the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

