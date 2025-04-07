Houston and Florida meet in the National Championship.

Florida Gators (35-4, 18-4 SEC) vs. Houston Cougars (35-4, 22-1 Big 12)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -1.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston squares off against No. 3 Florida in the NCAA Tournament National Championship.

The Cougars have gone 22-1 against Big 12 opponents, with a 13-3 record in non-conference play. Houston has a 33-4 record against teams over .500.

The Gators are 18-4 in SEC play. Florida ranks fourth in the SEC with 15.5 assists per game led by Walter Clayton Jr. averaging 4.1.

Houston averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Florida gives up. Florida averages 26.8 more points per game (85.3) than Houston gives up to opponents (58.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Emanuel Sharp is shooting 40.4% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

Clayton averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Alijah Martin is shooting 51.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 71.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Gators: 10-0, averaging 89.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

By The Associated Press