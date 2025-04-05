Juwan Gary leads Nebraska over Boise State 79-69 for shot at College Basketball Crown championship

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Juwan Gary had 21 points to lead Nebraska to a 79-69 victory over Boise State in a College Basketball Crown semifinal at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

The Cornhuskers (20-14) will play for the championship on Sunday against the winner of the other semifinal between Villanova and UCF.

Gary added nine rebounds and three blocks for Nebraska. Brice Williams added 14 points, six assists and five rebounds. Sam Hoiberg had 10 points.

The Broncos (26-11) were led by Tyson Degenhart with 26 points and eight rebounds. Andrew Meadow added 14 points and Pearson Carmichael scored 13. The Broncos had a five-game win streak end.

Nebraska took the lead with 4:51 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Williams had 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 39-33 at the break. Nebraska outscored Boise State in the second half behind 11 points from Gary.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press