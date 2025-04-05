Azzi Fudd shines in her first national semifinal since 2022, helps lead UConn to women’s title game View Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Azzi Fudd banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key in the first half of the Final Four. When the shot from UConn’s standout senior guard went in, coach Geno Auriemma lifted his arms above him — a small celebration of what was shaping up to be Fudd’s best offensive half of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

It didn’t take Fudd long to assert herself Friday against UCLA in her first national semifinal since 2022 in her freshman season, as injuries had forced her to watch the Huskies’ last Final Four run from the bench.

She scored all of her 19 points in the first half, almost more than UCLA’s entire team (22) during that span, and she wasn’t needed much in the second.

UConn beat UCLA 85-51, and it was never really close. The Huskies will play defending champion South Carolina in Sunday’s final after a stellar first-half performance from the sharpshooter who has battled numerous injuries to get there.

Fudd worked her way back this year after tearing the medial meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in November 2023. It was a long rehab process that included help from four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, whose team of trainers collaborated with the UConn medical staff to create benchmarks and tests for Fudd to complete before returning to the court.

After only playing two games in 2023-24, Fudd averaged 13.1 points this season, shooting a career-high 46.8% from the field and 44.1% from 3-point range, also a career high and best in the Big East.

Fudd’s impact on one of the nation’s most dominant teams was evident well before Friday’s national semifinal. UConn improved to 67-8 in games she plays, 30-1 when she makes at least three 3-pointers and 25-1 when she scores at least 15 points.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

By ALANIS THAMES

AP Sports Writer