No superstars needed for South Carolina, which uses depth to beat Texas and reach NCAA title game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lacking a true superstar like coach Dawn Staley’s previous title-winning teams, South Carolina used its depth, led by freshman Joyce Edwards, to wear down Texas and advance to the championship game of the women’s NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.

The Gamecocks’ reserves scored 35 points in their 74-57 win over the Longhorns on Friday night.

Staley was constantly shuttling fresh players in against Texas, saying at one point that the Longhorns had “weary legs.”

Edwards, Staley’s sensational freshman, led the way off the bench. She put together her best game of the NCAA Tournament since the opener, with 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. The 6-foot-3 forward blew by any Texas defender who tried to guard her for easy layups. That helped the Gamecocks to a 40-22 advantage in paint points.

She hadn’t scored in double figures in the tournament since having 22 in a win over Texas Tech in the first round.

Staley has won three national titles, the first with star A’ja Wilson and the second with Aliyah Boston, both of whom were in attendance Friday night. South Carolina won it all last season with a dominant center in Kamilla Cardoso. This version of the Gamecocks has relied upon a deep rotation with nine players getting solid minutes.

Edwards and the viral sensation MiLaysia Fulwiley have been the top two scorers all season. Fulwiley added seven points on Friday.

