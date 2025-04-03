South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Texas Longhorns in Final 4

Texas Longhorns (35-3, 18-2 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (34-3, 18-1 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -4.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina takes on No. 5 Texas in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Gamecocks’ record in SEC play is 18-1, and their record is 16-2 in non-conference play. South Carolina ranks ninth in college basketball with 38.1 rebounds led by Chloe Kitts averaging 7.9.

The Longhorns’ record in SEC action is 18-2. Texas is the leader in the SEC allowing only 55.7 points per game while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

South Carolina averages 79.8 points, 24.1 more per game than the 55.7 Texas gives up. Texas averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game South Carolina allows.

The teams play each other for the fourth time this season. South Carolina won the last matchup 64-45 on March 9. Kitts scored 15 to help lead South Carolina to the win, and Taylor Jones scored 14 points for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Te-Hina Paopao is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 9.5 points. Kitts is shooting 57.6% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Madison Booker is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Longhorns. Jones is averaging 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 77.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 66.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press