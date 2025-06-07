Bodine hits go-ahead homer in 10th, Coastal Carolina opens super regional with 7-6 win over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Caden Bodine hit a go-ahead homer in the 10th inning, his second long ball of the game, Blagen Pado also homered twice, and Coastal Carolina opened the Auburn Super Regional with a 7-6 victory over the host Tigers in a contest that ended early Saturday morning.

The game was delayed for nearly two hours in the middle of the sixth inning due to weather, with Coastal Carolina leading 6-3.

When play resumed, Auburn scored an unearned run in the sixth to get within 6-4. Eric Snow tied it at 6 with a solo shot over the giant War Eagle Wall in left field in a two-run seventh.

Auburn had two on with no outs in the ninth, but Matthew Potok got out of the jam with a strikeout and double play. CCU second baseman Blake Barthol made the inning-ending double play for the second straight frame in the 10th to secure the win.

Coastal Carolina (52-11) extended the nation’s longest active win streak to 22 games.

Coastal Carolina homered in three straight innings for a 5-1 lead in the fourth — two coming with two outs.

Pado sent a shot over the left-field wall to tie it at 1 and he added another blast to left — a three-run homer — for his eighth of the season.

Bodine gave Coastal Carolina its first lead, 2-1, on a deep shot to right field. He also singled in a run in the fourth for a 6-1 lead.

Bodine was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and Pado drove in four runs.

Potok (4-1) picked up the win after holding Auburn to one hit in two scoreless innings. Ryan Lynch earned his eighth save.

Auburn (41-19) starter Samuel Dutton allowed six earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. Ryan Hetzler (2-1) took the loss.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports