Easton Carmichael homers twice, Oklahoma rolls past Huskers 17-1 to reach regional final

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Easton Carmichael homered twice and drove in four runs, Oklahoma matched its season high with 18 hits and Cade Crossland scattered five hits over seven innings as the Sooners advanced to the Chapel Hill Regional final with a 17-1 rout of Nebraska on Sunday.

The Sooners (37-21) will play No. 5 national seed North Carolina on Sunday night and would have to win that game and beat the Tar Heels again Monday to reach super regionals for the first time since 2022. The Cornhuskers (33-29) went 1-2 in their second straight regional appearance.

Oklahoma converted two hits and three errors into a 3-0 lead in the first. Carmichael went deep to left in a six-run third inning, and his three-run homer to right center highlighted a five-run sixth and made it 15-0. Sam Christiansen had two of the Sooners’ five doubles.

Crossland (5-5) struck out nine in his longest outing of the season. He held the Huskers scoreless until Dylan Carey’s infield single drove in an unearned run. Michael Catalano gave up one hit and a walk the rest of the way.

Nebraska starter Will Walsh (4-8) gave up seven runs, five earned, in two innings.

___

