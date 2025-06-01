Cal Poly scores four in seventh inning, eliminates regional host Oregon with 10-8 win

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Casey Murray Jr. had four hits and drove in three runs, Cal Poly took the lead with a four-run seventh inning and the Mustangs defeated top regional seed Oregon 10-8 on Saturday to stay alive at the Eugene Regional.

Solo home runs by Drew Smith and Jeffery Heard gave Oregon an 8-5 lead in the top of the seventh inning. In the bottom half, Alejandro Garza drew a bases-loaded walk, Murray tied it with a two-run single and a single by Cam Hoiland made it 9-8 in favor of the Mustangs.

Zach Daudet’s eighth-inning home run capped the scoring.

On Sunday, No. 3 regional seed Cal Poly (42-18) will play the loser of Saturday’s semifinal between No. 2 Arizona and No. 4 Utah Valley. Oregon (42-16) was eliminated after losing two games as the regional host.

Oregon had the potential tying run thrown out at third by right fielder Dylan Kordic to end the top of the eighth. The Ducks went down 1-2-3 in the ninth. All three batters were struck out by Jaccob Torres (5-4), who pitched 2 1/3 innings for the win.

For Oregon, Dominic Hellman had three hits and three RBIs and Heard added three hits with two RBIs. Smith hit three home runs in the regional.

Ian Umlandt (6-2) gave up three runs in Cal Poly’s seventh inning and took the loss.

