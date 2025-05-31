Blake Cyr drives in 4 runs, Aidan King sharp on the mound and Florida routs Fairfield 17-2

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Blake Cyr drove in four runs, Aidan King allowed one run in eight innings, and Florida stayed alive in the Conway Regional with a 17-2 rout of Fairfield on Saturday.

The Gators got a solo home run from Cyr, a two-run shot from Bobby Boser and a two-run homer from Brody Donay on the way to a 7-1 lead through seven innings.

Cyr had an RBI single in the fifth and a two-run single in the eighth.

Florida blew it open with an eight-run eighth inning in which the Gators had only three hits. Fairfield pitchers issued five bases on balls, two of them with the bases loaded, and hit a batter. There was one error in the inning.

King (7-2) allowed four hits and struck out seven in his eight innings. He walked two batters.

Felix Ong pitched the ninth for Florida and gave up the final run on a sacrifice fly.

Fairfield’s Matt Bucciero hit a home run in the fourth inning.

Bowen Baker (8-2) took the loss.

Florida (39-21) advances to Sunday’s elimination game against the loser of Saturday’s semifinal between Coastal Carolina and East Carolina.

Fairfield (39-19) was making its third NCAA Tournament appearance and fell to 2-6 in those games.

___

