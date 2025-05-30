Southern California thumps TCU 13-1 in Corvallis Regional opener

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Adrian Lopez had three hits and three RBIs to back a stellar start by Caden Aoki and No. 3 seed Southern California breezed to a 13-1 victory over second-seeded TCU in the first game of the Corvallis Regional on Friday.

The Trojans (36-21) await the winner of the nightcap between top-seed Oregon State and No. 4 seed Saint Mary’s for a Saturday matchup. TCU (39-19) will play an elimination game against the loser earlier Saturday.

Lopez had an RBI base hit in the sixth and a two-run single in the seventh as USC scored three runs in each inning.

Aoki (6-4) gave up four hits in eight innings with six strikeouts and no walks. He allowed a solo homer to Sawyer Strosnider in the fourth. Sax Matson pitched a scoreless ninth.

USC’s Brayden Dowd and Richard Tejeda had three hits apiece and combined for three RBIs and four runs scored. Abbrie Covarrubias went 0 for 2 but drove in two runs and scored three.

TCU starter Tommy LaPour (8-3) allowed three runs on six hits in three innings. Louis Rodriguez followed and was tagged for three runs in 2 1/3.

USC has won the College World Series 12 times — most recently in 1998. The Trojans have made 21 appearances in the CWS but none since 2001.

The Horned Frogs have made six CWS appearances — most recently in 2023 — and never won it.

