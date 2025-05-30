Kresser, Guzman combine for 9th inning run and West Virginia tops Kentucky 4-3 in Clemson Regional

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Brodie Kresser doubled leading off the ninth inning and scored on a sacrifice fly by Armani Guzman to lift West Virginia to a 4-3 win over Kentucky in the Clemson Regional on Friday.

Kresser advanced to third on a passed ball before Guzman sent a soft liner into center field. Griffin Cameron made a diving catch but by the time he got up and fired home, Kresser scored easily.

The Mountaineers (42-14), who set a program record for wins, play No. 11 overall seed Clemson or South Carolina Upstate in a winner’s game Saturday. The Wildcats (29-25) will play the loser in an elimination game.

Kentucky got three runs in the fourth, but West Virginia tied it in the sixth. Both scored a pair of unearned runs on throwing errors.

Reese Bassinger (7-1) got the final five outs for the win in relief of Griffin Kirn, who gave up five hits with five strikeouts. Guzman, the No. 9 hitter, had two hits.

Simon Gregersen (0-6) pitched two perfect innings in relief before giving up Kresser’s double and was replaced by Jackson Nove. Starter Ben Cleaver went six innings with six hits and five strikeouts.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports