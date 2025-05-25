UCLA blanks South Carolina 5-0 to win Columbia Super Regional and Bruins advance to yet another WCWS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jessica Clements scored three runs, Jordan Woolery and Rylee Slimp drove in two each, and UCLA defeated South Carolina 5-0 on Sunday in the decisive third game of the Columbia Super Regional.

The Bruins advance to the Women’s College World Series where they have the most championships (12) and most appearances (36). The Bruins last won the championship in 2019.

Woolery continued her clutch Super Regional play, driving in Clements with UCLA’s first two runs in the first and fifth innings. It was Woolery who kept UCLA alive on Saturday when she hit a two-run walk-off home run in the Bruins’ 5-4 victory to even the series at a game apiece.

Leading 2-0 through six innings of Sunday’s game, UCLA added three runs in the top of the seventh. Clements led off with a single and she and Savannah Pola scored on a single by Slimp. An RBI single by Alexis Ramirez made it 5-0.

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn Terry and Taylor Tinsley combined to scatter four hits. Terry (19-5) went 5 2/3 innings for the win and Tinsley finished the final 1 1/3 for her third save.

Pola and Clements were both 3 for 4 at the plate.

__

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports