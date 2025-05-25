Johnston and Humphrey hit HRs as Vanderbilt beats Ole Miss 3-2, wins SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Brodie Johnston hit a two-run home run in the first, Jacob Humphrey added a solo shot in the fifth and Vanderbilt beat Mississippi 3-2 on Sunday to win the Southeastern Conference Tournament and clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Luke Guth (4-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Sawyer Hawks worked two innings and gave up a solo homer in the ninth to earn his seventh save of the season.

Vanderbilt (42-16), which has advanced to each of the last 19 NCAA Tournaments, has won eight games in a row. The Commodores, who are a possible No. 1 overall seed, await the selection show on Monday.

Despite the loss, Ole Miss (40-19) may have played its way into hosting a regional next weekend.

After Rustan Rigdon flied out and RJ Austin grounded out, Riley Nelson was hit by a pitch before Johnston’s homer opened the scoring in the first inning.

Hayden Federico scored on a single by Mitchell Sandford in the fifth but Humphrey’s homer made it 3-1 going into the sixth.

Isaac Humphrey hit a solo shot to make it a one-run game in the ninth and Austin Fawley and Federico each drew a two-out walk before Hawks got Brayden Randle to pop out and end the threat.

