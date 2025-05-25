Jackson Van De Brake drives in five runs and North Carolina routs Clemson 14-4 for ACC championship

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Van De Brake drove in five runs, including a three-run home run in an eight-run fifth inning, highlighting North Carolina’s 14-4 victory over Clemson on Sunday in the championship game of the ACC Baseball Tournament.

Hunter Stokely and Tyson Bass both hit two-run home runs with one out in the fifth inning, giving North Carolina an 8-0 lead but the Tar Heels weren’t done. Kane Kepley delivered an RBI-single and Van De Brake followed with his blast to left center, making it 12-0.

North Carolina added two runs in the sixth on a fielder’s choice and a groundout.

Tar Heels starting pitcher Ryan Lynch threw four scoreless innings, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Clemson loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning, but Lynch got out of the jam with two strikeouts and an inning-ending grounder to second.

Cam Cannarella hit a two-run home run for Clemson in the seventh inning and the Tigers added single runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

The Tar Heels scored in each of the first three innings. In the first, Gavin Gallaher laced an RBI-double; in the second Kepley’s sacrifice fly scored one run and Van De Brake added a run-scoring single; and in the third, Alex Madera drove in Gallaher with a single.

Olin Johnson (2-0) was credited with the win and B.J. Bailey (2-5) took the loss.

Gallaher and Madera had three hits each.

The Tar Heels (42-12) will be making their 37th appearance in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. They won the conference tournament for the third time since 2019.

The Tigers (44-16), seeking an at-large bid, would be making their 47th appearance.

Tournament selections will be announced on Monday. ___

