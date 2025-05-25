Texas defeats Clemson 6-5 in deciding third game at Austin Super Regional

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Leighann Goode had three hits and drove in two runs, Mac Morgan survived a shaky seventh inning in the circle, and Texas defeated Clemson 6-5 on Saturday night to win the Austin Super Regional.

The Longhorns took two of three games from the Tigers and advanced to the Women’s College World Series for the eighth time.

Trailing 6-3 in the top of the seventh inning, Clemson threatened when Julia Knowler blasted a two-run home run with one out. Macey Cintron drew a walk but Morgan induced two groundouts to finish the game.

Goode drove in two runs with a double and Ashton Maloney drove her in with a single to give Texas a 3-0 lead in the second inning.

Clemson pushed across a run in the top of the third, but Texas got two more runs in the bottom of the inning when Katie Stewart drove in Mia Scott with a bunt and Joley Mitchell scored on a wild pitch for a 5-1 lead.

Clemson got two more runs in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Jamison Brockenbrough and an RBI-single by Moore.

Texas (51-11) made it 6-3 on an RBI-groundout by Kayden Henry in the bottom of the inning.

Morgan (10-4) was the winning pitcher with 3 1/3 innings in relief of Teagan Kavan.

Starter Reese Basinger (18-6) took the loss for Clemson (48-14). ___

