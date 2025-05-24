Jordy Bahl, Hannah Camenzind help Nebraska beat Tennessee 5-2 in Game 1 of super regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordy Bahl pitched a complete game and scored two runs, Hannah Camenzind hit a home run and Nebraska beat Tennessee 5-2 on Friday night in Game 1 at the best-of-three Knoxville Super Regional.

Nebraska (43-13), making its third appearance in a super regional and its first since 2014. can clinch a berth in the Women’s College World Series with a win in Game 2 on Saturday.

Bahl (26-6) gave up two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts. The junior, who went into the game hitting .475 with 23 home runs and 66 RBIs as well as a 1.50 ERA, had reached base on 15 consecutive plate appearances before she flied out to end the sixth inning.

Bland hit double that scored Bahl to give Nebraska a 2-1 lead in the third inning. Camenzind led off with a home run to spark a three-run fourth that made it 5-1.

Amanda Ahlin came on as a pinch runner for Gabby Leach, moved to third on a single by Ella Dodge and then scored on a wild pitch to trim the deficit to 5-2 in the fifth.

Bahl had her string of 10 consecutive scoreless innings broken when Sophia Nugent hit a solo shot to lead off the second and make it 1-1. Six of Nugent’s last seven hits have been home runs.

Karlyn Pickens (22-9) pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up five runs — three earned — on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Pickens went into the game with a 0.90 ERA (No. 1 nationally) with 252 strikeouts (No. 6) this season.

The Lady Vols are 5-3 all time against Nebraska, though the Cornhuskers have won three of the last four games.

