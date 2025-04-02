Tillis has 16 in UC Irvine’s 69-67 victory over North Texas in NIT semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Tillis had 16 points and 11 rebounds in UC Irvine’s 69-67 win over North Texas on Tuesday night in the NIT semifinals.

UC Irvine set a program record for wins in a season with 32.

Bent Leuchten made two free throws with six seconds left to give UC Irvine a 69-64 lead before North Texas made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Leuchten added 14 points and nine rebounds and Justin Hohn shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points for the Anteaters.

The Mean Green (27-9) were led by Atin Wright, who recorded 25 points. North Texas also got 16 points from Jasper Floyd. Brenen Lorient finished with seven points and six rebounds.

UC Irvine went into halftime tied with North Texas at 30. Tillis put up 12 points in the half. UC Irvine took the lead for good with 1:35 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Hohn to make it a 62-60 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press