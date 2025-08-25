Portland’s WNBA expansion team hires Valkyries executive as first GM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Fire have hired Golden State Valkyries executive Vanja Cernivec as the expansion WNBA team’s new general manager, the Fire announced Monday.

Cernivec has served as vice president of basketball operations for the Valkyries since June 2024, helping build the team ahead of its first year in the league.

With the Fire, Cernivec will oversee all basketball operations, including the search for a head coach and the construction of the team’s first roster. She’ll start on Sept. 15.

“Portland is a city with a deep passion for the game, and I want this team to reflect that energy in this new era — rooted in legacy, fueled by passion, and driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence,” Cernivec said in a statement released by the Fire.

The expansion Fire begin play next season, along with the Toronto Tempo.

“Vanja is a visionary, and we are confident she will help define what this franchise can be,” Fire co-owner Lisa Bhathal Merage said. “As a foundational leader in this new chapter for the Fire, she brings the experience, integrity, and passion for advancing the women’s game that this moment demands.”

Cernivec has also worked with the NBA’s Basketball without Borders program, and was a scout for the Chicago Bulls from 2020 to 2022.

Her appointment as general manager of the Fire was first reported by a local media outlet, the Rose Garden Report.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball