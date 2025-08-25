Jackson leads Los Angeles against Phoenix after 25-point game

Phoenix Mercury (22-14, 12-9 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (17-18, 7-12 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks hosts the Phoenix Mercury after Rickea Jackson scored 25 points in the Los Angeles Sparks’ 81-80 victory over the Dallas Wings.

The Sparks are 7-12 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dearica Hamby averaging 2.6.

The Mercury are 12-9 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Los Angeles makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Phoenix has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Phoenix averages 82.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 88.5 Los Angeles allows.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mercury won the last meeting 85-80 on June 1. Satou Sabally scored 24 points to help lead the Mercury to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamby is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 21.0 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sami Whitcomb is averaging 9.2 points for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 6-4, averaging 89.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.6 points per game.

Mercury: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Mercury: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press