Malonga leads Seattle against Los Angeles after 22-point game

Seattle Storm (16-15, 9-9 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (14-16, 4-12 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Storm -3.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm takes on the Los Angeles Sparks after Dominique Malonga scored 22 points in the Storm’s 90-86 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sparks have gone 4-12 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 40.3 points in the paint. Dearica Hamby leads the Sparks scoring 12.9.

The Storm are 9-9 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is seventh in the WNBA averaging 7.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 33.2% from downtown. Erica Wheeler leads the team averaging 1.6 makes while shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Los Angeles makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Seattle has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Seattle averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Los Angeles gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sparks won the last matchup 108-106 on Aug. 2, with Rickea Jackson scoring 27 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamby is averaging 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 18 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Storm. Wheeler is averaging 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 8-2, averaging 92.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points per game.

Storm: 3-7, averaging 80.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press