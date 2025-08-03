Golden State faces Las Vegas on 3-game win streak

Golden State Valkyries (14-13, 6-8 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (14-14, 8-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aces -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Valkyries take on Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces’ record in Western Conference games is 8-8. Las Vegas is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 80.8 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Valkyries’ record in Western Conference games is 6-8. Golden State is the Western leader with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Kayla Thornton averaging 7.0.

Las Vegas’ average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Golden State gives up. Golden State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Las Vegas allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Aces won the last meeting 104-102 on July 12. A’ja Wilson scored 34 points to help lead the Aces to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 21.6 points, nine rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Veronica Burton is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Valkyries. Tiffany Hayes is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 5-5, averaging 82.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Valkyries: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee), Monique Billings: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press