Los Angeles plays Las Vegas, seeks 6th straight victory

Las Vegas Aces (13-13, 7-7 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (11-14, 3-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks heads into a matchup against Las Vegas Aces as winners of five games in a row.

The Sparks have gone 3-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles gives up 87.3 points and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Aces are 7-7 in Western Conference play. Las Vegas is 10th in the WNBA averaging 8.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 32.5% from downtown. Jewell Loyd leads the team averaging 1.9 makes while shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Los Angeles scores 85.0 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 82.6 Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas’ 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Los Angeles has given up to its opponents (45.1%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sparks won 97-89 in the last matchup on June 12. Rickea Jackson led the Sparks with 30 points, and Jackie Young led the Aces with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dearica Hamby is averaging 17.6 points, eight rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

A’ja Wilson is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Aces. Young is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 7-3, averaging 90.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points per game.

Aces: 5-5, averaging 82.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press