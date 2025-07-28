Griner leads Atlanta against Golden State after 22-point game

Golden State Valkyries (11-13, 6-8 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (15-10, 9-6 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream faces the Golden State Valkyries after Brittney Griner scored 22 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 90-86 win against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Dream have gone 8-3 in home games. Atlanta leads the Eastern Conference with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Griner averaging 4.9.

The Valkyries are 3-9 in road games. Golden State ranks seventh in the Western Conference shooting 30.7% from 3-point range.

Atlanta makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Golden State has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Golden State averages 78.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 79.0 Atlanta gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 90-81 on July 7. Allisha Gray scored 24 points to help lead the Dream to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brionna Jones is averaging 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Dream. Gray is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Veronica Burton is averaging 10.7 points and 5.2 assists for the Valkyries. Tiffany Hayes is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 5-5, averaging 84.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Valkyries: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (knee).

Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press