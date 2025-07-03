Vogel joining Kidd’s staff with Mavs in reunion for title-winning tandem, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks are poised to add Frank Vogel to coach Jason Kidd’s staff in a reunion for a tandem that won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday night.

Vogel was the head coach and Kidd one of his assistants when the Lakers won their 17th championship in the Florida “bubble.” The roles will be reversed this time, with Vogel serving as associate head coach after spending this past season as a consultant for the Mavericks. Both coaches are 52.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal with Vogel isn’t finalized.

Kidd stayed with Vogel one more season in LA before replacing Rick Carlisle as coach of the Mavericks in 2021-22. Dallas went to the Western Conference finals that season, then to the NBA Finals two years later.

Kidd joined Vogel’s staff in LA after getting fired in Milwaukee. His head coaching career began in Brooklyn in 2013-14, immediately after the Hall of Fame point guard retired as a player.

The Lakers fired Vogel two years after winning the title. After a year away from the bench, Vogel spent just one season with Phoenix in 2023-24, getting fired after the Suns were swept in the first round of the playoffs.

Vogel also has been the head coach in Indiana and Orlando. He led the Pacers to consecutive trips to the Eastern Conference finals in 2013-14. Indiana lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat both years.

