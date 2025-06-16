Plum leads Los Angeles against Seattle after 20-point showing

Seattle Storm (6-5, 6-4 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (4-8, 3-7 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Storm -2.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks plays the Seattle Storm after Kelsey Plum scored 20 points in the Los Angeles Sparks’ 101-78 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sparks have gone 3-7 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Storm’s record in Western Conference action is 6-4. Seattle ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Los Angeles averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Seattle allows. Seattle averages 80.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 86.0 Los Angeles gives up to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dearica Hamby is averaging 17.5 points, eight rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Plum is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

Nneka Ogwumike is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Storm. Gabby Williams is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 3-7, averaging 84.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points per game.

Storm: 6-4, averaging 82.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee), Rae Burrell: out (leg).

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press