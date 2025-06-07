Pacers take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Thunder

Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -11; over/under is 227.5

NBA FINALS: Pacers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Pacers won the last matchup 111-110 on Friday, led by 19 points from Pascal Siakam. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 38.

The Thunder are 36-6 in home games. Oklahoma City is third in the league giving up only 107.6 points per game while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Pacers have gone 21-20 away from home. Indiana ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

The Thunder average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Pacers give up. The Pacers average 9.8 more points per game (117.4) than the Thunder give up (107.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.7 points, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 115.9 points, 39.5 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out for season (acl).

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), Jarace Walker: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press