Valkyries face the Aces on 4-game losing streak

Las Vegas Aces (4-2, 2-1 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (2-5, 1-3 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries enters the matchup with Las Vegas Aces as losers of four games in a row.

Golden State hits the court for the eighth game in franchise history. The Valkyries fell to the Phoenix Mercury 86-77 in their most recent game.

Las Vegas went 27-13 overall and 12-8 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Aces averaged 86.4 points per game last season, 34.2 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Valkyries: None listed.

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press