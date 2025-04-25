Warriors, Rockets square off with series tied 1-1

Houston Rockets (52-30, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -2.5; over/under is 203.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets are in a 1-1 series tie in the Western Conference first round. The Rockets defeated the 106-96 in the last meeting. Dillon Brooks led the Rockets with 24 points, and Buddy Hield led the with 20 points.

The Warriors are 29-23 in Western Conference games. Golden State is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 113.8 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Rockets have gone 31-21 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks sixth in the NBA allowing just 109.8 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Warriors are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Rockets allow to opponents. The Rockets are shooting 45.5% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 46.5% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 24.5 points and six assists for the Warriors. Jimmy Butler is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Green is averaging 21 points and 3.4 assists for the Rockets. Alperen Sengun is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 41.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 47.3 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: day to day (pelvis).

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: day to day (ankle), Jock Landale: day to day (knee).

