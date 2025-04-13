Antetokounmpo and most other top Bucks resting for regular-season finale with Pistons

Antetokounmpo and most other top Bucks resting for regular-season finale with Pistons View Photo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and most of the Milwaukee Bucks’ other top players will sit out Sunday afternoon’s regular-season finale with Detroit as both teams already are locked into their respective playoff positions.

The Bucks are seeded fifth and the Pistons sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks will face Indiana in a rematch of a 2024 first-round series the Pacers won 4-2, while Detroit takes on the New York Knicks in the Pistons’ first playoff appearance since 2019.

Milwaukee clinched the No. 5 seed after winning 125-119 at Detroit on Friday.

Antetokounmpo was ruled out for Sunday’s game with tendinopathy in his left shoulder. Other Bucks ruled out for Sunday’s game after being available Friday include AJ Green (right shoulder AC joint sprain), Brook Lopez (rest), Kevin Porter Jr. (right wrist sprain), Bobby Portis (rest), Taurean Prince (right knee patella tendinopathy), Gary Trent Jr. (right knee bruise) and Ryan Rollins (left shoulder).

Antetokounmpo finishes the regular season with 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He joins Wilt Chamberlain (1959-66) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1970-73) as the only players ever to average at least 30 points and 10 rebounds per game in at least three consecutive seasons.

Pistons ruled out for Sunday’s game include Isaiah Stewart (right knee inflammation) and Ausar Thompson (patellar tendinopathy in left knee). Stewart also didn’t appear in Friday’s game, though he did play Thursday in a 115-106 victory over the Knicks.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba