Golden State and San Antonio square off in conference matchup

San Antonio Spurs (32-46, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (47-32, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -15; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State faces San Antonio in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Warriors are 28-21 in Western Conference games. Golden State is fourth in the NBA with 29.1 assists per game. Stephen Curry leads the Warriors averaging 6.1.

The Spurs are 21-29 in conference matchups. San Antonio has a 6-7 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warriors are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Spurs allow to opponents. The Spurs are shooting 46.5% from the field, which equals what the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is shooting 42.3% and averaging 9.0 points for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Chris Paul is scoring 8.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Spurs. Stephon Castle is averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 118.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Spurs: 2-7, averaging 110.9 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: day to day (knee), Quinten Post: day to day (illness).

Spurs: De’Aaron Fox: out for season (hand), Victor Wembanyama: out for season (shoulder), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press