Clippers face the Rockets on 4-game win streak

Houston Rockets (52-27, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (46-32, fourth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -6.5; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Houston.

The Clippers are 26-23 against conference opponents. Los Angeles averages 112.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Rockets are 31-18 against conference opponents. Houston ranks fifth in the NBA with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 6.9.

The Clippers’ 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Rockets allow. The Rockets are shooting 45.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 45.9% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivica Zubac is averaging 16.5 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sengun is averaging 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 23.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-2, averaging 119.0 points, 44.8 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 119.1 points, 49.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Patty Mills: out (illness), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (rest), Amir Coffey: day to day (knee).

Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr.: day to day (groin), Fred VanVleet: day to day (ankle), Alperen Sengun: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press