Detroit and Sacramento meet in non-conference showdown

Sacramento Kings (38-40, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (43-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -7.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons host the Sacramento Kings in a non-conference matchup.

The Pistons are 21-17 on their home court. Detroit is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 52.7 points per game in the paint led by Cunningham averaging 12.4.

The Kings are 19-21 on the road. Sacramento is seventh in the Western Conference with 26.5 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 6.1.

The Pistons average 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer makes per game than the Kings allow (14.7). The Kings average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 13.6 per game the Pistons give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Duren is shooting 69.1% and averaging 11.9 points for the Pistons. Malik Beasley is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Sabonis is averaging 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.6 points and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 110.8 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (leg), Jalen Duren: day to day (lower leg), Tobias Harris: day to day (achilles).

Kings: Jake LaRavia: out (thumb), Keegan Murray: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press