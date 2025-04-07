Phoenix takes on Golden State after Booker’s 40-point showing

Golden State Warriors (46-32, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (35-43, 11th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Golden State Warriors after Devin Booker scored 40 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 112-98 loss to the New York Knicks.

The Suns are 9-5 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Phoenix allows 116.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Warriors are 4-10 against Pacific Division opponents. Golden State ranks fifth in the league with 45.5 rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 6.2.

The Suns are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors’ 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 25.9 points and seven assists for the Suns. Tyus Jones is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Draymond Green is averaging nine points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 41.7 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 115.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Kevin Durant: out (ankle).

Warriors: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press