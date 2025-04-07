Clippers face the Spurs on 4-game win streak

San Antonio Spurs (32-46, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (46-32, fifth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against San Antonio.

The Clippers are 25-23 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 15.9 fast break points per game led by Norman Powell averaging 4.3.

The Spurs are 21-28 in conference play. San Antonio is fifth in the Western Conference with 16.1 fast break points per game led by De’Aaron Fox averaging 3.2.

The Clippers average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer makes per game than the Spurs give up (14.3). The Spurs are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.9% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is scoring 22.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the past 10 games.

Devin Vassell is shooting 44.5% and averaging 16.5 points for the Spurs. Harrison Barnes is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 120.0 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 112.0 points, 41.9 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (rest), Amir Coffey: out (knee).

Spurs: De’Aaron Fox: out for season (hand), Victor Wembanyama: out for season (shoulder), Jeremy Sochan: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press